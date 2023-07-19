Mexico City.- The name of Cesar Montes entered a ‘trendic topic’ this Tuesday after the information released by the field reporter of the sports network ESPN john sutcliffeabout the possible return of the ‘Puppy’ to Liga Mx, wearing the colors of the America club.

“We are mentioning that Cesar Montes he is looking for it America. Caesar knows that he RCD Espanyol descending, it is a good offer, they tell me that it is on the right track… Cesar Montes would be the last reinforcement of the Eagles“, he said in a video of Twitter.

He mexican playerwho recently won the Gold Cup 2023 with the Mexican teambecame the most expensive signing of the last winter market of The Spanish league after leaving the Rayados de Monterrey by the blue and white team when it was acquired for eight million euros.

However the Club America Eagles think of repatriating Cesar Montesbut that decision is not shared by John Sutcliffe’s partner at ESPN, we are talking about the journalist david faitelsonnoting that returning to mexican soccer players not the best way to collaborate mexican soccer.

“I’m sorry about America… Repatriate football players It is not the best way to collaborate with him. mexican soccer. Can’t they look for a central defender in the Club, in South America Or in some other part of the world? do you need Cesar Montes?”, he criticized in his social networks.

Cesar Montes stood out with the Real Club Deportivo Espanyol from Barcelona to earn ownership, he even collaborated with several goals but they were not enough to save his team from relegation. The next few days will be important to know the future of the mexican player 26 years old.