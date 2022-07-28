Dani Alves said he was satisfied with the result against Mazatlan FCwhere at the last minute they were able to get a tie with an assist from him on a corner kick and thus seal a very special night in Ciudad Universitaria.

Alves commented that it is a special experience to be playing in Liga MX and to be able to enjoy this circuit in which he had never played before.

“It is very special to be able to live this experience, to be able to live this championship, to live with this institution who always shows great affection for me. I am very sorry for not having won, we have to do things better,” Alves told TUDN.

Regarding the draw at home yesterday, the Brazilian confessed that he must take things little by little to get to know the league and his opponents well in order to enhance his game style with UNAM Cougars.

“The goal resisted us, the only one they had was scored, but the team has looked for the tie, perhaps we have deserved a little more, but we must continue because this is very long. You have to start to understand the opponents and from there to keep adding things”.

After his first experience with the Pumas team, Alves assures that it is a very daring team in attack, but they need greater solidity to achieve more favorable results.

“I feel that the team is daring, we need a little more solidity and not always play in transition. You have to start adding victories, it’s what you have to do, especially when we play at home. The team is in process”.

“To begin with, it’s not bad, I barely arrived and I had to play the 90 minutes to be able to feel the championship. Little by little one adapts and gets to know the teammates I have. The team is really looking forward to it”.