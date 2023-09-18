Cougars After the FIFA Date break he appeared before the current leader of the Liga MXhe Atlético de San Luis So from there things got complicated, even so they went out to find the result and managed to achieve it, surpassing the good football that the Potosinos

They proposed to take the game 3-2 in the final minutes.

The Universitarios were coming from a defeat against Santos on Matchday 7, which had already been two weeks ago, now they had to face the best team in the MX League so far and although they let it be seen at the start, it became complicated for them when the rival was the one who found the goal, putting them against the ropes on more than one occasion.

San Luis had the victory twice and they let it slip away | Photo: Jam Media

Julio César Domínguez scored the first of the game in the 37th minute after a corner kick. Until that moment, Pumas was the one who managed the game but the most dangerous ones were the rival. So they went to half-time hoping that the changes that they would make would result in the second half. Antonio Mohamed I would send to the field.

And the first one did work when Del Petre left the field for the entry of Juan Dinenno who with only a few minutes on the field made it 1-1 in the 69th minute. The Argentine entered the goal with the ball without problems, which began the great reaction of the university students. But the calm did not last long because at 81′ once again the leader went on the attack and with an accurate shot from Vitinho they made it 1-2 once again with the advantage.

And when it was thought that the duel would be for the Potosinos, the new jewel of Pumas was appreciated, César Huerta who took advantage of a ball inside the area to place it with his left foot far from the hands of Diego Urtiaga who only saw how the ball entered his goal, this goal marked at minute 86 but it wouldn’t be all about the time, Gabriel Fernández scored the goal that gave Pumas the victory.

Gabriel Fernández was the scorer of the winning goal | Photo: Jam Media

With this result, those from Pedregal added 12 points to place themselves in position number 12, only 4 below the saint Louis that despite the defeat remains at the top waiting for what Tigres can do this Sunday.