This Saturday the Blue Cross will receive Atlas de Guadalajara at the Estadio Azteca in the playoff match of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX where they will seek to stick to the experience of their coach Ricardo Ferretti to come out ahead and reach the quarterfinals.

At the end of the regular phase, the four teams that achieved a direct pass to the league for having finished in the first four places were Monterrey, América, Chivas and Toluca.

He Blue Crosswhich recovered from a bad start to the tournament to finish in eighth place in the standings with 24 points, will host Atlas on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, which was ninth with 21 points after their respective rebound.

Ricardo Ferretti after a Cruz Azul match in Liga MX/Jam Media

Led by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti, Cruz Azul went from less to more in the tournament and will seek to win at home against a rival that will have the loss of the Argentine striker Julius Furchsuspended, but will have a Quiñones in his best form.

Throughout the tournament, both teams had an even offensive performance collectively with 22 goals, but while Cruz Azul’s La Máquina could not consolidate a scorer, for Zorros del Atlas the Colombian attacker Julián Quiñones was a decisive factor with 12 annotations in the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

Another factor that seems vital is Blue Cross because its Brazilian technical director Ricardo Ferretti, 69, has been in charge of Mexican soccer since 1991, while Benjamín Mora, 43-year-old Atlas coach, is in his first tournament in the MX League.

“For me, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is an example to follow,” said Mora, but “I don’t know how much advantage one coach can have over another, he has more experience, but on our part we have our advantages and virtues to potentiate.”