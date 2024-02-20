Blue Cross has decided do not appeal the sanction of the Disciplinary Commission for their footballer, Willer Ditta, who has been punished with a 3-game suspension after attacking a referee with strong language. That is why the Colombian will not play against América, Chivas and León.

As confirmed by León Lecanda of ESPN, Cruz Azul decided that it was not necessary to appeal the sanction since they thought it was a waste of time since they were not going to change the decision and that would only delay them with the plan for the following games.

“From sources I know that Cruz Azul decided not to present an appeal before the Appeals Commission because they consider that it is lost money and that they were going to uphold the original decision,” he said.

Willer Ditta will remain with his 3-game suspension | Photo: Jam Media

With this, it will be until Matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 when Cruz Azul visits Santos when Willer Ditta will be able to return to play. Regarding who will take his place, the possibility arises that it will be Carlos Salcedo or Ignacio Rivero.

Cruz Azul this Wednesday will face Lion at the León stadium at 9:00 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Claro Sports and Fox Sports signal.