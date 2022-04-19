This Saturday the Blue Cross Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso suffered a painful defeat at the Azteca Stadium when he fell to Chivas de Guadalajara on matchday 14 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueand the best thing that could have happened to the Machine is to close the next date’s activity.

Contrary to what has happened with other teams ahead of the last doubleheader that the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX will have, Cruz Azul will have a few more days to prepare for their match on date 15 where they will visit Querétaro next Thursday at the Estadio The Corrected, because some teams that played on Saturday and this Tuesday will see action.

The Chivas from Guadalajara They defeated Cruz Azul 0-1 this Saturday at their stadium with a goal from Cristian Calderón. The first half was even; the Blues had possession 51-49, but the only shot on goal was from Chivas through Alexis Vega.

Cruz Azul players after losing to Chivas in the Azteca/Jam Media

In the 59th minute, on a corner kick, Calderón accepted a serve from Vega and scored with a header to revive his team that fired coach Marcelo Michel Leaño in the middle of the week and was led by Ricardo Cadena.

The best news for Blue Cross is that he will not play until next Thursday, because just last week they lost the chance to advance to the Concacaf Champions League final when they were eliminated by the Pumas, and then fell to Chivas on date 14 of the MX League.

The Blue Cross will play the last game of matchday 15 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX when they visit the Queretaro at La Corregidora Stadium. The Machine is in sixth place in the general table with 21 points, while the Roosters are sixteenth with 13 units.