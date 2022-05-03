Due to the phase 1 of the environmental contingency which was activated in Mexico’s valleywhich came into force on Monday, if it stays that way until the weekend, the playoff match of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League between Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa could risk being postponed.

Given this possible eventuality, the match to be played on Saturday, May 7 at 5:45 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in the Aztec stadium, could be reprogrammed; however, this Tuesday still the Mexico City and the metropolitan area keep phase 1 activated.

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis reported that maximum ozone concentrations were recorded, so it was necessary to activate phase 1 of the contingency, which includes different measures, such as the suspension of the circulation of various units.

We recommend you read

However, the match schedule for the reclassification they could change the date, as long as the environmental contingency is not prolonged until the weekend.