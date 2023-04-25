Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine is its own enemy every time it takes the lead on the scoreboard. Not even with the arrival of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti does he change his usual game of throwing himself back to dedicate himself to taking care of his meager advantage.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #Cruz #Azul #suffered #fourth #comeback #Ricardo #Ferretti #coach
Leave a Reply