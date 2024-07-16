Mexico City.- Blue Cross He returned as one of the leaders of the Opening 2024 of the MX League, after signing the worst thrashing in the history of Rayados of Monterrey in it Steel giant.

The double of Rodolfo Rotondias well as the goals of Ignacio Rivero and Angel Sepulvedadecreed the sublime victory at home so that the Machine march with six points at the start of the 2024-25 season.

The motivation of the Cruz Azul endures in the Noriaso much so that they already want to return to the field to face the Xolos from Tijuanain the only one date double that will take place before stopping the tournament, a month, to make way for the Leagues Cup 2024.

In the City of Sports The Celestes will face the pack with the goal of being the only team with a perfect record of Opening 2024.

Cruz Azul’s mission will not be easy, since Tijuana It is shown on par with the Machine being the other team with two wins in a row and with whom they share the first overall position.

The match for week three will take place this Tuesday, July 16 at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).

This Monday the Celestial Machine confirmed the final withdrawal of Argentine player Agusto Lotti and of the Uruguayan footballer Christian Tabóin their networks social.

the discharge of the South Americans It is because they terminated their contract with Blue Cross to leave as a free agent in this campaign.

Augusto Lotti will sign with the Platense Athletic Club of their country, while Christian Tabo It is still up in the air.

