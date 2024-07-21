Mexico City.- Deny the devilry! The Cruz Azul Machine was about to leave the first position of the general table at the expense of the Red Devils of Toluca FC.

In the duel belonging to the day 4 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX, the table of Martin Anselmi saved their unbeaten streak after drawing with the squad from Renato Paiva.

The main course of this Saturday concluded with a fair result in the Sports City Stadium, own to record another great entry this week.

Cruz Azul fought until the end to split the points with the Red Devilswho were just a few meters away from singing victory in the Christmas Eve Colony.

To the Toluca FC He had three goals disallowed for position offsidewhich reassured the light blue locomotive, since in defense it was surpassed by the attack of Paulinho and Maximilian Araujo who combined at 37′ so that the Uruguayan could knock down the door Kevin Mier.

La Máquina had goal-scoring opportunities but the definition seemed scarce. In addition, the goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi, was well positioned between the sticks to control the result, but in front of the shot of ‘Cuate’, Ángel Sepúlveda, the Brazilian could do nothing to prevent the Celestes from equalizing at the climax of the match at the Estadio Azul. Official 1-1.

Cruz Azul ends the first part of the Apertura 2024 with ten points. In turn, Toluca FC will be with eight in third position in the league table.

After the close of this fourth day, both teams will travel to the United States to support the Leagues Cup 2024, a binational tournament between teams from the Mexican League and the Best League Soccer (MLS).

