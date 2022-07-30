Despite having received an offer from the Cadiz of The league of Spain by Chilean striker Iván Morales, Blue Cross rejected it, since it was for a loan, but given the departure of Santiago Gimenez to the Feyenoord of the eredivisie of Netherlandsthe last thing they want is to be without attackers.

In accordance with ESPN, The cement machine will be able to have Ivan Morales for the party of Matchday 6 of the tournament Opening 2022 of the MX Leaguewhen on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Blue Cross will receive the Necaxa Rays on the field of Aztec stadium.

However, it was learned that the Spanish team would offer the team The Ferris Wheel the number of 400 thousand euros and would pay the player’s full salary for a loan with option to purchasea situation that was denied by the directive headed by Jaime Ordiales and that at this moment they plan to keep the 23-year-old striker.

However, the sky-blue team would go for another reinforcement for the attack, which would be until dates 9 or 10 and depending on their adaptation, they could have their services. Most likely, they would look for the substitute for the “baby” Giménez in the winter market, which would be ruled out for now.