Mexico City.- The 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX is just around the corner. Blue Cross will come on stage until next Saturday, July 6, when it will receive Mazatlan FC in the City of Sports.

The Machineprior to the start of the 2024-25 seasonannounced the arrival of the Greek, Giorgios Giakoumakis and the Mexicans Andres Montano and Jorge Sanchez.

In contrast, the nine-time champion team Mexican Soccertrained by Martin Anselmiwould suffer two important losses, both defensively and offensively.

At the beginning of the week there was talk of the probable departure of Carlos Salcedo for “personal reasons.” Today, it is circulating that Rodrigo Huescas would also leave Club Cruz Azul.

Rodrigo Huescas would play in European football

Twitter Adrian Esparza Oteo

According to TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparza Oteo, the youth player from Celeste would fulfill his first opportunity outside of Mexico as there are negotiations between the Machine and the Copenhagen Danish.

It is worth remembering that Rodrigo Huescas He would not make a decision about renewing with Cruz Azul until the end of the last semester.

Although there was talk of the possibility of continuing in the Noriait seems that the celestial pearl would cross to the other side of the pond to play in the European football.

Rodrigo Huescas would go to Europe

Jam media

Besides of Copenhagen FCthe talent of Rodrigo Huescas caught the attention of FC Porto Portuguese and Feyenoord Rotterdam—team he plays for Santiago Gimenez—.

Even Adrián Esparza Oteo himself mentioned that a team was seriously interested in the left back and winger enough to present a formal offer.

It will be in the next few hours when the future of Rodrigo Huescaswho arrived at the Basic forces of Blue Cross At the age of 13, he would go to Europe at 20 years old.

