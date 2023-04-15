Mexico City.- The cement town reconnects with its players on the eve of the Clásico that is at the door against the staunch rival, America clubwho gave them a painful moment in August last year after winning with a historic score of 7-0, in the Aztec stadium.

That occasion caused the fans to turn their backs on theirs in protest at the poor results, but in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, since the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettithings change for the better of the footballers of Blue Cross who receive the encouragement of their audience hours after the match in the Colossus of Saint Ursula

A large number of fans gathered at the concentration hotel to sing the traditional songs of the club. Waving the flags, blowing the trumpets and beating the drums is how the celestial ones lived a party at the entrance of the building located to the South of Mexico City.

Players and coaching staff left the hotel to be close to their fans, who are confident that this Saturday the pendulum will swing in their favor on their return to Aztecafter having played three games as a visitor, against Queretaro (2-2)-match pending by date 4-, Club Pachuca (0-2) and Club Leon (0-0).

La Máquina added five of nine points out of the mexican capital. In two weeks he did not go up but he did not go down from eighth overall either. Cruz Azul accumulates 21 points, the result of three draws and five defeats accompanied by six victories.

“ALWAYS TOGETHER. Thanks to all the Blues who came to the concentration hotel,” the cement group wrote in its Twitter account. Twittervisualizing what the serenade tonight was about before the Classic Youngwithin the date 15 of the current tournament.