Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine does not advance in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX and its public is tired of the defeats in this tournament, coupled with the mismanagement of the managers for dismantling the team that won the league title in the Closing Guardians 2021.

Yesterday (Sunday) they excited the people who went to respond in the tribune of the Aztec stadium with the goal of Carlos RotondiHowever, in the second half Blue Cross He lived a stormy afternoon due to the three goals he scored Roosters of Querétaro to leave him in a coma.

The booing of the celestial followers intoned the Colossus of Saint Ursula and its surroundings. People begin to lose their cool to the extent of calling a protest against the team at their home in front of Club León, through a viral publication of social networks.

Cruz Azul fans plan to protest against the club

jam media

“Proposal… to complain. October 28. The next match with a cement majority in the Azteca is vs León, those who go enter the stadium and before the start go out to the hallways for 9 minutes so that the TV shots detect the movement “.

Cruz Azul fans outside Azteca

jam media

“An empty stadium for a few minutes will look deserted on television. We do not ask them to stop going to the stadium, that is everyone’s decision and it is respectable, but if you cannot use a sign this is a very obvious sign in the face of what they cannot manipulate,” the message states.

It is worth remembering that the Cruz Azul fans turned their backs on the players as a sign of protest for several minutes in their duel in the Opening 2022precisely against Roosters of Querétarodue to the 7-0 that they suffered a week before against their staunch rival, America club; They demonstrated at minute 70.

Cruz Azul baton on the tribune

jam media

The Blue Cross Machine will receive Club Leon in it Aztec stadium next October 28 within the framework of day 14 of the Opening 2023. They will visit Atlético San Luis, Rays of Necaxa and UANL Tigersin addition to facing the UNAM Pumas in the Colossus of Saint Ursulaprior to facing the Esmeraldas.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.