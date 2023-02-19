Mexico City.- La Máquina de Cruz Azul celebrated its first victory of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX by forcefully defeating Club Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. On business days he will hold the match on date 7 against Atlas de Guadalajara at the Azteca venue and he will do so with Joaquín Moreno.

The interim coach receives the confidence of the celestial board after the victory at Angelópolis, something that fills him with enthusiasm, since he declared at a press conference that he aspires to stay and lead the main team of La Noria.

However, he acknowledges that the institution is still looking for the coach who will succeed Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. For now he and his team are looking to move the Machine away from the last places in the general table. He already got his first three, he’s going for another three next Wednesday.

Remember that Cruz Azul did not play their match on the double date this week, they will do so in a few days receiving the Rojinegros who are experiencing a crisis under the command of Benjamín Mora that places them as victims despite the fact that they add more units than the light blue ones .

The last confrontations between both teams, in the World Cup building, have ended with victory for those from the Mexican Capital. The duel on business days would be important for Joaquín Moreno if he thinks of emulating what Raúl Gutiérrez did in the Apertura 2022.

The ‘Potro’ was interim and based on his good results the blue franchise ratified him as coach. Moreno, in his fourth internship, hopes to lead Cruz Azul for more time. The duel will be played at 8:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).