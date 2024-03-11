Mexico City.- The new administration headed by Diego Alonso–sports director of Blue Cross-, would bring back the mexican soccer player, Rodolfo Pizarrowho cannot consecrate himself with the AEK Athens of Matias Almeyda.

In accordance with Transfermarkt of the nation of Greece, the Machine is one of those interested in midfielder that passed through the lower forces of the Club Pachuca before debut in the Mexican League.

Rodolfo Pizarro reinforced the AEK Athens at the request of 'Pelado' Almeydawho directed him during his time in the Chivasbut in the greek football He has it on the substitute bench.

As far as the 2023-24 season, Rodolfo Pizarro barely registers 90 minutes on the court. He did not see activity in the victory of the AEK Athens on his visit to Lamia (0-4).

Cruz Azul would repatriate Rodolfo Pizarro

According to the portal Transfermarktthe market value of Rodolfo Pizarro It is two million dollars and his contract ends in the summer of next year.

Blue Cross It would become the fourth team where he plays Rodolfo Pizarro in it Mexican Soccer after playing Pachuca, Chivas and Scratched. There will be more information on this topic in the coming weeks.

Rodolfo Pizarro playing for Monterrey

The Machine's next match will be against the Rays of the Necaxa Club who come inspired after beating the Atlético San Luis and they will be a very dangerous synod for the blues.

Blue Cross suffered its worst disaster in the era of Martin Anselmi in the House of Santos Laguna. After eleven days they are positioned in third position in the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX with 22pts.

