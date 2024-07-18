Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine will keep on its payroll one of its key players who has improved since his debut in the 2022 Apertura of Mexican Soccer.

Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi will not leave the capital institution by extending his ties for four more years, as announced by the Cruz Azul team in their social networks.

«Rodo 2028!Roundabout has renewed with La Máquina!», he confirmed Blue Cross days before receiving Toluca FC in the duel of the day 4 of the Opening 2024.

Remember that Rodolfo Rotondi had been of interest to the Diablos Rojos and the Monterrey Football Club on the eve of the 2024 Apertura.

However, Cruz Azul has noticed an evolution in the former Defensa y Justicia player that will keep him at the club where he has gained enormous popularity from the left wing.

‘Roto’ Rotondi is set to become another leader in La Máquina. His progress has led him to score two goals in the current tournament against Rayados de Monterrey in what is his fifth tournament in Mexican Soccer.

He has now played 242 minutes in three starts. On Saturday he would start again against Toluca FC in the last matchday before the break for the 2024 Leagues Cup.

