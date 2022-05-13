Bad and bad what is happening to the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul under the command of Juan Reynoso in this tournament Closure 2022 of the Liga MX, since they are still unable to win playing at home in the Azteca Stadium.

And it is that with tonight’s defeat in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Tigres de la UANL with a score of 1-0, those led by the Peruvian strategist added their eighth defeat of Cruz Azul in the last 13 Liga MX games in Aztec Stadium.

The house ceased to matter to The Machine for many months and that must worry the team of John Reynoso in case you can stay alive in the Liguilla of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX.

The Celestials will have to go to the University Stadium to win by two goals if they want to be in the semifinals. It will not be an easy task to beat the felines in the second leg, since Tigres on their side has the advantage on the scoreboard and a better position in the general table.

Tigres de la UANL finished in second place in the regular phase and that makes it more difficult for Cruz Azul to advance to the next phase, since only a win would put them on the other side of the competition.

We recommend you read

A tie is of no use to the Celeste Machine, since for a better position in the general table, Tigres would advance to the Semifinals.