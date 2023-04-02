Mexico City.- Club América and Club León played an early final on date 13 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX at the Azteca stadium. The creams seemed to take the victory after turning the game around but the beast responded at the end to save a point from the Capital today.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #Crazy #León #draws #tie #América #great #match #Azteca
Leave a Reply