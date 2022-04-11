Cougars is in the Clausura 2022 playoff zone and one game from the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, despite the limited campus it has. The university students have not had the opportunity to make outstanding signings in recent tournaments and the few signings that arrive, not all of them manage to consolidate.

Such is the case of Washington Corozo, who has had an irregular performance with the university students. Despite the fact that at the close of the 2021 Apertura he raised his performance and scored two goals against America in Liguilla, in the current Clausura 2022 his performance again came down.

In fact at the beginning of the tournament he lost ownership in the scheme of Andres Lillini. That is why his continuity is in doubt, especially since his loan ends in June of this year, so he would have to return to Sporting Crystal from Peru.

However, according to Lillini himself, it is not ruled out that the Ecuadorian attacker could stay a little longer with the Pumas. This was stated by him in the press conference prior to the match against Blue Cross in the second leg of the semi-final Concachampions.

“His continuity in the team was put in his head and he is a boy who has certain determining conditions, such as his foot speed,” said the university strategist, but did not give further details. On the other hand, he pointed out that he has not yet chosen the starting eleven for this Tuesday’s game, but he acknowledged that Corozo has the possibility of starting.

“Washington has been growing in his performances in recent games, that’s why he became a starter. Tomorrow I’m defining the team, but he has a chance of being a starter. His performances keep him going and I have to choose the best eleven and Corozo is going through that moment “, Lillini sentenced.