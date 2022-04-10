Blue Cross rescued the tie against Mazatlán on Matchday 13 of Clausura 2022 and could not return to the first 4 places in the classification. However, the Machine needs to put that in the past and focus on coming back from Pumas in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Machine fell 2-1 in the first leg against the university students in CU and thanks to that goal it returns to Aztec stadium with a marker more accessible to trace. However, he may not have three important pillars in Juan Reynoso’s scheme for that meeting.

The first is Jose de Jesus Corona, who has been active for just over a month and it is still unknown if he will be in time for the match against the university students. After the game against Mazatlán, Reynoso declared that ‘Chuy’s’ health was the most important thing, although he expressed his confidence that he would be there to seek the ticket to the final.

On the other hand, precisely in the match against the Cañoneros, Cruz Azul suffered the loss of Carlos Rodriguez, who was injured after a hard tackle from Jefferson Intriago. Reynoso declared that ‘Charly’ had inflamed the affected area but at the moment they still do not know the seriousness of the injury.

Finally there is the case of John Escobartop scorer for the cementeros in 2022. The Paraguayan defender did not travel to the game against Mazatlan for the blow to the torso he received from Sebastián Jurado in the game against Pumas. The club ruled out a fracture, so he could reappear on Tuesday after a few days of rest.

Cruz Azul returned to training this weekend for Tuesday’s game against Cougars. The cementeros need at least a 1-0 win, but if the university team scores, then they will have to win by difference of two goals, so it will be essential that they first keep their own goal.