Edinburg, Texas.- Tigres UANL made the state of Texas their own after sustaining two preparation matches against Club América (2-1) and now against Tuzos del Pachuca (2-1), a rival that they settled before half an hour into the match after the Annotations by Luis Quiñones and Carlos González.

From the start of the game those led by Miguel Herrera looked more dangerous compared to Guillermo Almada’s squad, mainly on the wings after the dangerous carries of Quiñones himself and Sebastián Córdova.

Before 10 ‘Carlos González had the first most dangerous after a play by the Peruvian (Quiñones) who penetrated to the kitchen to assist the Paraguayan, however his shot went to the side of the cabin defended by Carlos Moreno, substitute for Óscar Ustari .

The attacks were happening towards the door of Pachuca that the first touch came at 24 ‘through Luis Quiñones, who put together an advance in triangulation from the left with Franscio Venegas to face Moreno and open the score 1-0.

Not satisfied with the slightest difference Tigres UANL got the 2-0 at 27′ when Carlos González appeared in a filtered pass to beat the goalkeeper despite the coverage of Gustavo Cabral, who did not stretch his leg to stop the Guarani’s shot.

The ‘U’ of Nuevo León was able to increase its advantage but the definition began to be negative as well as putting Carlos Moreno to work. Tuzos’ chances were nil in the first half, however at the beginning of the second half a genius from Roberto de la Rosa shortened the distance but not enough for Tuzos to equalize in Edinburg.

Tigres UANL is still on a roll to date and will now return to the Sultana del Norte to prepare for the matchday 12 match against Xolos de Tijuana. Tuzos del Pachuca will return to fully think about Ssntos Laguna, a rival that they will visit in the Comarca Lagunera the following week.

