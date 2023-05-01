Mexico City.- The regular stage of the Closing 2023 closed the curtain to give entrance to the duels of reclassification of the mexican league which will start next week. The days and times are to be confirmed but in Debate Sports we will tell you who will face each other:

The clubs to mention and that are positioned from fifth to thirteenth place in the general table, have an opportunity to get into the leaguewhere they are already waiting for you:Rayados de Monterrey, America club, Chivas and Toluca FC for tying the first four places.

The teams: Club Pachuca (5th), Club Leon (6th), UANL Tigers (7th), Blue Cross (8th), Atlas (9th), Club Puebla (11th), Atetico San Luis (12th) and Santos Laguna (13th) they secured a place in the repechagewhere the best positioned will be the host.

It should be noted that this round is only played by the first twelve, however Roosters of Querétarowho finished tenth, cannot play because he is the last place in the quotient table. By regulation, that right will be awarded to one of the outsiders, in this case Saints Lagoon.

Having solved this problem, the Mexican League will celebrate the second round as follows: Club Pachuca will receive Saints Lagoon in it hidalgo stadium. Club Leon will do the honors to Atlético San Luis in it Nou Camp. UANL Tigers will have a visit from Club Puebla in it university stadium and Blue Cross will welcome you to Atlas in it Aztec stadium.

We recommend you read

LaLiga: Memphis Depay returned to play with Atlético de Madrid and shone with a great goal

Mexican boxer suffers chilling knockout in Mexicali

They clean up in Mazatlán FC for their 18th place in the Clausura

Mexican swimmer denounces by her coach

Liga MX: León imposed his law against Tigres at the Nou Camp

In this Closing 2023 It will be the last time we will see the phase ofreclassification to return to the format of the Big party among the top eight of the qualifying, a proposal that will be played in the next Owners Assembly to be held in this month of May.



#Liga #Confirmed #reclassification #keys #Clausura #played