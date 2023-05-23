in the recent owners assembly of Liga MX that took place at the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federationit was agreed that the Promotion and Relegation system will remain unchanged for at least one more year. It was established that for the teams of the MX Expansion League have the opportunity to rise to the First divisionthey must meet the requirement of having four certified teams at the start of the season and be champion of champions.

The financial instability of Liga Expansión MX and its limited capacity to generate its own resources for investment in infrastructure were recognized.. Therefore, it was decided to maintain the promotion and relegation rules approved in 2020. Once the first promotion is achieved, two years later the first relegation of the MX League to the MX Expansion League.

In 2020 it was agreed that promotion from the silver category to the First Division would be restored until 2026. So far, only the black lions have obtained the certification, while atlantean, Deer of Merida and Zacatecas miners they are in the process of getting it.

Tapatío has just been crowned in the Liga Expansión MX Jam Media

In addition, it was proposed to create a new Under-23 category in the owners assembly of the MX League. This category will merge the Liga Expansión MX and the Under-20 category, allowing the participation of all the teams from the highest circuit. The intention is to develop the talent of young soccer players and strengthen the income of the silver division. This measure is expected to speed up the equipment certification process and contribute to improving their financial situation.