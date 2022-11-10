This Wednesday was a day of announcements in the MX League, with the news of the departure of two technical directors. The first was Michael Herrera, of whom Tigres confirmed his departure in the morning. The Mexican strategist arrived in the Apertura 2021, but by not meeting the objectives, the club decided to end the relationship.

Coincidentally, hours later Puebla announced the departure of Nicholas Larcamon, despite the fact that the Argentine renewed his contract only in May of this year. At that time, the technician extended his bond until December 2023so the announcement of his departure was unexpected.

The coincidence of both announcements suggested that Larcamón had reached an agreement to lead the tigers. However, according to Marca Claro, the now former coach of the Strip is not the one with whom the cats have talks, who would already have tied up the substitute for blacksmith.

Although it will not be Larcamón, the rumors suggest that it will be an Argentine and known to the MX League who reaches the UANL bench. Is about Diego Cocawho before the end of Apertura 2022 announced his departure from Atlas, a team he made two-time champion in Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022.

At the time of his departure, it was said that Cocca could make it to European football. But according to Omar Zerón of TNT Sports, and as replicated by various media, he is the one chosen by the feline board to fill the position of ‘Louse’ Herrera. The source pointed out that it is already tied up, although the official announcement will not be made yet.

We recommend you read

The president of Tigres himself, Mauricio Culebropointed out that the talks with the candidate are already advanced, but assured that they want to be respectful with the women’s team, which will play the final against Americaand therefore they will not make the announcement until after the second leg next Monday.