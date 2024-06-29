The teams continue to upgrade in terms of broadcast rights and now it was the turn of Xolos Club of Tijuana who officially they leave Fox Sports to have their own “television station”. Through social networks Hot TV announced that it will remain exclusively with the Xolos and Xolos Femenil matches for the following season.

“Starting with the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Caliente TV will exclusively broadcast the home games of Club Tijuana Men’s and Women’smarking a significant milestone in its sports content catalogue,” reads the statement posted on social media.

The games of the border teams can be seen on the Caliente TV channel, as well as on its various platforms such as Caliente TV+. This change adds another option to watch Mexican soccer through applications.

This movement would also affect the project that VIX maintained with the transmission of all the matches of the Liga MX with the exception of Atlético San Luis that has a relationship with ESPN and its platforms, now Tijuana It seems that it will be added and its content can only be seen on its own platform.

It should be noted that Caliente is the owner of Xolos de Tijuana, this would be almost similar to what Chivas went through some time ago with the creation of Chivas TV in order to centralize its content and its matches.

From now on the deck to see the Liga MX It has been expanded and they have TV Azteca, Claro Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, TUDN on the table, as well as platforms such as VIX, Fox Sports Premium, now Caliente TV and Star+ (which will now go to Disney).