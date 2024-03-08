Puebla.- The day 11 of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League in the Cuauhtémoc stadiumhome of the Club Puebla strip who avoided another setback tonight against his counterpart from Atlas FC.

The squad of Fernando Aristeguieta opened the scoring with a great goal Pablo González (8')the product of a tactical play after taking a corner kick.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, the pleasure was short-lived, as the painting Beñat San José turned the score around before the break with the captain's notes Aldo Rocha (15') and 'He Bone' Luis Reyes (43´)

Atlas dreamed of victory after the somersault

jam media

The red and black They were taking advantage of the poor handling of the ball by the Camoteros to invade enemy territory, but they did not find a way to once again destroy the goal of Jesus Rodriguez.

Pablo González scored a great goal against Atlas FC

jam media

While, Club Puebla He began to devise some plan to even the score and when the night came upon them Miguel Sansores (73') He appeared between two defenders from Guadalajara to hammer the ball into the goal mouth.

Not even his own Camilo Vargas He noticed the appearance of the Mexican, who jumped off the bench to nail the tie and make the Stripe keep a point just like Atlas FC in the Angelopolis. 2-2 official.

The tables do not even serve Club Puebla nor to Atlas FC. The franjiazules They will continue at the bottom of the general table, in seventeenth with five digits and the Foxes They will be in thirteenth position with ten points.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.