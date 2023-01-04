Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Tuzos del Pachuca is days away from debuting as defending champion of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, against Club Puebla at the Hidalgo Stadium next Monday, but before that happens they hope to reach an agreement with the youth from Cerro Goalkeeper, Fernando Ovelar.

The soccer player turns 18, but since he was 14 he was already seen as a pearl in the Paraguayan Soccer League, standing out for scoring a goal in that 2-2 draw against Olimpia during the 2018 season, in the so-called Soccer Classic. Paraguayan.

With four years as a professional in the League of his country, Fernando Ovelar could emigrate to Mexican soccer by 2023. For weeks there has been talk of the possible arrival of this player who is among Guillermo Almada’s options for the tournament that is on the way.

According to the journalist, César Luis Merlo, Club Pachuca has been following Fernando Ovelar for months and although he is on his way to completing five years professionally, the goal of the Tuzos is to continue with his training.

Fernando Ovelar is seen as one of the future promises for the Paraguayan National Team, which has three consecutive World Cups without qualifying for a World Cup. They consider him one of their greatest hopes towards the World Cup in North America in 2026.

The player who was born in Asunción would appear in Bella Airosa as a free agent. Because of how he is designated in his country, he will try to show that he is capable of assuming the challenge of playing in the Primera de México to achieve greater diffusion in his career.

There is talk of a three-year contract with the Tuzos del Pachuca playing as a midfielder. The current monarchs will be the last to see activity on this date 1 of the Clausura 2023. The duel will begin at 9:10 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:10 p.m. (Culiacán time).