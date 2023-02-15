Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Tuzos del Pachuca finishes his work prior to the game against Mazatlán FC on Thursday. The defending champion seeks to extend the losing streak for the Cañoneros at Kraken Stadium, the venue where they have never won after two games in Liga MX.

However, the Hidalguenses look better than the purple ones and they are confident that they will return to the path of victory after equalizing, 1-1, against Chivas de Guadalajara at the Hidalgo stadium last weekend.

But before traveling to the Pearl of the Pacific, the club used its social networks to dedicate a moving message to the Mexican puppy, Proteo, who was chosen to fly to Turkey to help search for survivors due to the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria of February 05.

The National Secretary of Defense of the National reported hours later that Proteo, a German shepherd, had died but they had not given more details about his departure. This Tuesday the Sedena assures that the death of the dog was due to the weather conditions in Turkey.

Proteus has been fired by multiple figures on social media. The Club Pachuca institution did not want to be left behind and with an image of the puppy with a halo on top of its head and its wings spread, they thanked him for his work.

“Thank you for fulfilling your mission, Proteo”, says the publication of the Tuzos who today celebrate 30 years of the inauguration of the Hidalgo stadium. They will visit Mazatlán FC on February 16. The duel will begin at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).