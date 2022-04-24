Mexico.- After the game of Pachuca vs Monterey the local team and the Liga MX issued a statement announcing that in the vicinity of the Hidalgo Stadium there were some outbreaks of anger that were intervened in a timely manner by the authorities, as well as the arrest of at least 7 people who were already placed under arrest. disposition of the authorities.

“We hereby inform that after the events that occurred at the end of the match between Pachuca and Monterrey in the vicinity of the Hidalgo Stadium, resulting in 7 people arrestedwhich were made available to the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Hidalgo, to whom we acknowledge their timely intervention,” reads the publication of the leading team of the MX League.

At the moment the reasons why the fight began are unknown, but Liga MX, like the 18 clubs, have begun to have zero tolerance with all these signs of violence, since last March 5, when the events occurred in Querétaro, a campaign to eradicate issues of violence in stadiums. On more than one occasion, people have been withdrawn due to discriminatory shouting, fights or inciting them.

Pachuca and Liga MX revealed the arrest of 7 people at the end of the game | Photo: Capture

In the same way, Liga MX announced a statement on its networks where it makes it clear that there is no place for violence in the stadiums of Mexico, “La Liga MX rejects the events outside the Hidalgo Stadium and recognizes the timely work of the authorities Zero Tolerance towards the manifestations of violence in our stadiums,” it reads.

Pachuca more leader than ever

After the great result of the Tuzos this Saturday and the combination of the Tigres match, Pachuca has become the leading squad of the tournament and no one will take that place from them. His victory against Rayados gave him 38 points, to stay in first place he had to wait for a tie or a defeat for Tigres and that is what happened when he fell against América, which left the way clear for them to stay on top.

We recommend you read

Now Pachuca will be with the slogan of making more history and that is that the last time he had been in the lead was 13 years ago, and he is close to overcoming his best point streak that rests at 40 and could reach 41 if he wins. his last match. The last day for the Tuzos will take place on May 1 visiting the Pumas, with this they will close the Liga MX season to make way for the Liguilla to which they qualified directly.