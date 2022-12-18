Mexico City.- La Máquina de Cruz Azul confirmed last night (Friday) that they are negotiating with the striker, Luis Suárez, with a view to the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The president, Víctor Velázquez, told W Deportes that they are still in talks to try to sign the striker.

Later Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, in a press conference, confessed that he asked the board for a “9” and the name that appeared as the first option is “Pistolero, who is a free agent at 35 years old after being champion with National of Montevideo.

However things are not so easy it seems, because the cement team is not the only one that is interested in the former Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. According to the Brazilian outlet ‘O Globo’, the Gremio club resumed contact with Luis Suárez.

For now, Cruz Azul remains calm because the immortal Tricolor has not submitted a specific offer for the Uruguayan. La Máquina launched a two-year proposal, but Luis Suárez would have to receive a salary of less than six million dollars, according to halftime.

On the other hand, the list of competitors would get bigger because other teams would enter the bid for the veteran. According to TV Azteca, Diablos Rojos from Toluca FC would snatch the signing of Luis Suárez from Cruz Azul, while AS assures that they are looking for him in the MLS.

LA Galaxy, a group where the Mexican, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, plays, is interested in Luis Suárez. Those from La Noria await the response of the player who could not shine with Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being eliminated from the first round.