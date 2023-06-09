Raul Jimenez was visiting in Mexico for the concentration and his participation in the match against Guatemala with the Mexican teamand during his stay in the country he would have had a rapprochement with the Club América Board of Directors so that he could become a new player for the Águilas for the following season.

According to Fox Sports journalist Rubén Rodríguez, Club América has in mind giving the Mexican striker a second stage after his last season in the Premier League was not the best and he even lost his title to Wolves for what they have given him. considered to be an element to strengthen the club.

“The people around the Águilas del América talked to him, I’m not saying he’s going to arrive, let me clarify, I talk to himthey asked him how he was doing, the doors are open in Coapa as long as he lowers his economic claims a little or a lot, he is still a player with a high salary,” the journalist commented on the La Última Palabra program.

He also stressed that this was just a talk, nothing formal to ensure that he can arrive, in addition to the fact that Raúl Jiménez has a current contract with the English club until 2024, so he could even return to England to finish what would be his last season in Europe.

in case after that accept an offer from Liga MX.

For now, the Mexican is in concentration with Mexico for his match against Cameroon, after which he will break ranks and take a few weeks vacation to then return to Europe for his preseason with Wolves and then clarify his future.