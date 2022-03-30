Mexico.- After several days of uncertainty the America club released the medical part of Juan Otero who in last Saturday’s game in Austin suffered a strong right ankle injury that prevented him from continuing to play. The medical staff of the Eagles waited until his arrival in Mexico to carry out the necessary studies that confirmed the seriousness of his injury, which is summarized in a grade two sprain.

Through a statement on social networks, Club América released the somewhat concise medical report to publicize the situation of its player, who would be losing 2 to 3 weeks, which would give him the possibility of returning in the last matches of the regular phase, although the recovery time that will be according to its evolution was not specified.

“Club América reports that, during last Saturday’s game against Rayados, the player suffered a grade two sprain in his right ankle. His recovery time will depend on his evolution,” reads the statement. The player has started the recovery of him and in the following days more will be announced on the subject of him. Otero has not been at all the player that América expected, in the tournament he has played only 6 games, 2 as a starter with a total of 260 minutes and 1 goal, but when he has had to enter he has not participated in a good way.

Statement from Club América on the health of Juan Otero | Photo: Twitter Club America

America already had its first two practices this week for the match on Saturday against Necaxa in Liga MX with the issue of Otero already resolved and that he will not play anymore, the only thing left to do is Peter Aquinas can return, there was talk that there may be the possibility that he would see action on this day but there is nothing confirmed at the moment, it would be until Thursday or Friday when the decision is made to know if he is ready or not.

This Wednesday in Coapa was not present Ferdinand Ortiz who unfortunately received the sad news of the death of his mother. Through a statement on the América networks, he issued his condolences to the coach and his family, “Club América regrets the sensitive death of Silvia Cristina Barneito de Ortiz, mother of our dear friend Fernando Ortiz, Technical Director of Club América,” it reads .

This Thursday all the selected players will be reporting with the team, those who return from South America and those who play this Wednesday with the Mexican National Team in search of the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.