Mexico.- The America club He has not had the best start to the season in the MX League but even so, there has been no impediment for them to surprise their fans with the presentation of the third uniform that they will use for the Closing 2023 and that they will most likely debut this weekend when they face the Puebla team at the Azteca Stadium.

Very early this Monday, América and América Femenil announced the combination that has given us something to talk about in Mexican soccer and that is that they have chosen to wear an unusual shirt tone for the institution. According to the portal ameshopofficial Club América store, this uniform is a combination of beige and black tonesbeing the t-shirt

who takes up the main color and has some black piping, as well as the shorts and part of the socks.

“This third kit is elegant, the beige color predominates, accompanied by black; this second mentioned color is present in the collar, cuffs, the Eagles shield and in the Swoosh,” reads the store description. At first glance it appears to be a white tone that has already been used by the team on other occasions to make its third uniforms.

The garment is already on sale at the official Club store (Ameshop), and it will most likely be found later in department stores. There are 4 versions, the player version that reaches a price of $2599 pesos, the amateur version of $1699, for women at $1,599 and for children at a price of $1,499. Thus, a line of training shirts was also presented that is also for sale.

Third Jersey Club América CL23 | Photo: Nike (Ameshop)

The America club and Nike who are in charge of dressing them, in recent years they have played a lot with the colors for the third kits, but mainly light tones such as white and black have predominated.