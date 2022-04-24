Mexico.- The change of attitude and desire were more than evident in the America clubnow hand in hand Ferdinand Ortiz The Eagles have flown to Direct Liguilla positions by placing them fourth overall, although with the remaining games to be played they could drop their position, even so the great response of the team has become visible and even having hit rock bottom it has been the only team to achieve 6 consecutive wins.

As unreal as Club America may seem after the disastrous start to the season it is the only team that has recorded 6 wins in a row, not even teams like Pachuca and Tigres have been able to do it, although they were very close by adding 5 duels. The Eagles had an awakening against Toluca and since then they have managed to be one of the teams with the best finish in Liga MX to the point that they are already one of the favorites to surprise at the end of the tournament.

América won against Toluca, Necaxa, FC Juárez, Tijuana, León and now Tigres, in addition to the victories it was also highlighted that in the last 7 games they had not conceded a goal, a streak that began against Chivas on Matchday 10 with a goalless draw. the streak was broken until week 14 when Tijuana beat the team from the capital, but after that they have already achieved a couple of games with two zeros in favor.

America linked its sixth victory in Liga MX | Photo: Jam Media

For now the Eagles are the fourth general, for their fortune it will depend on them to stay within the 4 places as long as they win their last game against Blue CrossIn addition to them, there are other clubs that are looking for that fourth or even third position, what America needs now is that in the remaining matches of Day 16, Cruz Azul and Atlas lose or tie to continue maintaining the place, and wait the last date to fight against the machine for a place in the quarterfinals.

The balance of the team playing at home and visiting is somewhat even, at home they have played 7 games, winning 3 and losing another 3, in addition to a tie to achieve 10 points, while away they had their best version in 9 games with 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses for a total of 15 points. America can no longer aspire to a better place than third, but considering the start of the Closure 2022 it’s a great season.

The last day of Liga MX will be played on April 30 from the Azteca Stadium field at 9:00 p.m. and its rival will be the Cruz Azul team, in a battle that will define many more things than 3 points.