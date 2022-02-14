Mexico.- Tournaments pass and pass and in Chivas the only thing that is talked about is the bad moment that the team continues to go through and that the moments of glory of the rojiblanco team disappeared long ago. Added to all this are multiple errors in the directive that have come to cost millions and millions of dollars that are so needed today to solve their problems. Claudio Suarez one of the historical elements of Mexican soccer and of Chivas had the courage to state the culprits of the team in this way and to the surprise of all the coaches they are not mostly the main ones since they see the board as a great evil.

The famous “Emperor”, in his analysis of the Chivas team in his last years in the MX League, has realized that tournaments pass and pass and the team’s squad is declining, now although it has good players, they are not enough to think that the club will always be at the top fighting for titles. Suárez, who in his time at Chivas recalled that in his time there were always selected players and that now they can hardly send any to the Mexican National Team and that is where you can check the theme of the short template.

Read more: Liga MX: América complains about the arbitration of its last game and sends a protest letter to the Arbitration Commission

“Currently they are paying consequences for bad decisions from long ago, now everyone wants me to win, score and like it, but I see a limited team. Yes, they have good players, it does not mean they are bad, but they are not like in some time that it happened to me that we were three or four in the Mexican National Team,” Claudio Suárez told MedioTiempo.

Claudio Suárez blames the board for the poor results of Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

Now in what happens in the Closing 2022 with Chivas, he attributes the same evil and takes away a little responsibility from Marcelo Michel Leaño who, although he considers that he does not yet have the profile to be Chivas’s DT, has a great vision, although he cannot express it on the field and that has led him to look like he was to blame for everything when the players have not finished giving everything they can.

“Leaño is daring, but here comes the issue of the quality of the players, because applying that system of playing out is very difficult for them,” he said. He assures that he has great intentions but that the results do not accompany him and that as the days progress it becomes more evident that everyone needs a little more to adapt to the style of play that he imparts to them, and the goals that they score in the first minutes are the clearest example of this.

Chivas added its second defeat of Clausura 2022 which sparked new criticism | Photo: Jam Media

Read more: What a gift! Yuliett Torres had infamous detail with his fans on this Valentine’s Day

To finish, Claudio Suárez believes that in the Chivas squad the player with the best projection in Liga MX is Alexis Vega, he says that he has a long road ahead of him and that with the Flock he can exploit it but that being the only one could also turn off, regretting the departure of Uriel Antuna Who was his complement? “Today Alexis Vega He is the only (weight player) after Uriel Antuna leaves, I don’t know why, but I particularly like Antuna, in general I think they would have to maintain an important base, like the one they had in 2017 ” , sentenced.

Chivas now prepares for their match this weekend where they will look to return to victory. It will be against the León team with whom he must go out to win. They maintain a good position in the table as eighth with 7 units but they want to avoid having more problems.