Mexico.- In the last few days there has been a trend in social networks the versions where it is ensured that the clubs involved in the issue of the fines pr having been in the last places of the quotient table, they do not pay the large amounts of money that the regulation has imposed, before that the MX League He has come out to deny this, ensuring that everything is legal.

Through a statement, Liga MX responded to the news that circulates where it is ensured that the money for fines that are 160 million pesos never falls into the accounts. In the letter, the League emphasizes that each and every one of the clubs that are involved in these problems are charged in a timely manner to avoid problems later.

“Fines are applied to all three places on the Quotient Table at the end of each season are collected and paid in a timely manner by the clubs involvedas established in article 24 of the Competition Regulations and whose payment will be accredited with the invoices of the

Payments received. These are resources that are allocated to the financial stability of the Expansion League,” it reads.

They make it clear that there is nothing true in the versions that are said that there are no payments. They also emphasize that none of the clubs that have not settled their debts could not participate, so in recent years none of the clubs that have had to pay for the fine have not seen the need to stop their participation.

For this one Closing 2023 The clubs have been confirmed that they will have to pay the fine, Queretaro with 80 million pesos, Tijuana with 44 million pesos and Mazatlan FC with 33 million pesos more.