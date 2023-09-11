Mexico City.- Christian Tabó changed his destiny in Mexico City in the last days. She stopped going to La Noria facilities to start visiting the Quarry daily after stopping playing with the Blue Cross Machine to wear the colors of UNAM Pumas in this Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

Even though he arrived with good numbers from Club Puebla he Uruguayan player he could not do the same wearing the cement shirt, and now he will try to make his story with National University be different to recover its level that little by little has decreased in the mexican championship.

One week after returning to activity Christian Tabó spoke about the management problems that have affected the company in recent years Blue Crossspecifically from the Opening 2021 after being crowned champion again in First division in it Closing Guardians 2021.

«It is a big club with big problems. The truth is, and unfortunately many times (conflicts with the board), it has repercussions on sports,” said the charrúa in an interview with TUDN while wishing his former teammates the best.

«I wish them the best, that this can move forward because it is a very large institution that does not deserve to be as it is. (Cruz Azul) always deserves to be at the top, but well, sometimes things don’t work out, when things are done wrong, and sometimes pushing to try to get ahead is difficult, but I wish them the best because it is an institution that I appreciate very much”.

Christian Tabó reached the ranks of Blue Cross in it Closing 2022, although he did not stand out enough by contributing four goals. With UNAM Pumas A new loan cycle begins. It will be in this season that he will try to recover his maximum level in the mexican soccer.