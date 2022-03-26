good news for the Celestial Machine from Cruz Azul, Christian Tabó is one hundred percent recovered to be able to return to the scene with the team and fight to earn a starting position in this Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

Christian Tabo He comes from missing the start of the contest after some injuries and muscular discomfort, for which he was forced to work at a forced march in his rehabilitation stage.

After his constant absences due to injury, the Uruguayan winger is now 100% with La Maquina. With the addition of Tabó, Juan Reynoso will have more material to use in the two tournaments they are currently playing.

first in the Closure 2022 They are staying among the best and in the Concachampions they are in the Semifinal stage looking to reach the Grand Final in 2022.

For Juan Reynoso it is extremely important to recover a man of the quality of Christian Tabó, since he is a striker who plays on the wing and gives a great game on the wings. The Uruguayan always plays with a lot intensity and generates many arrivals in favor of his team in Liga MX.

Christian Tabó was the first reinforcement announced by Cruz Azul from the Puebla Strip. The unfortunate thing was that the player from Uruguay came with an injury to the sweet potato team and that forced him to stop to recover.

The Uruguayan striker made his official debut until Matchday 5, when he came on as a substitute against Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium.

With this FIFA Date break, Juan Reynoso will assess whether the Uruguayan striker is included in the plans to have him in the call for his next match in the Clausura 2022 tournament, which will be on Saturday, April 2, against the Rojinegros del Atlas.