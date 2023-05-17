The Chivas of Guadalajara prepare to face the eagles of america in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, a duel that gives it a special flavor because it is the staunch rival. This historic confrontation will also mark an unprecedented milestone for the sacred herd.

After eliminating the red and black of the Atlasthe Chivas They are in the anteroom of the Grand finale and will star in National Classicpreviously played the Classic Tapatio in the league and this will be the first time in its history. This challenge will test the sacred herdwho must overcome his greatest antagonist on his way to the title number 13.

It will not be an easy task, but to become a champion, Chivas You must defeat any opponent that comes your way. Although he suffered a heavy defeat in the Classic of Day 12 of the Clausura 2023, the most important thing was how he recovered and strengthened after that experience. The team showed a notable improvement in the game under the technical direction of Veljko Paunovic.

We recommend you read

Since then, Chivas has played seven Liga MX matchesof which won five, tied one and lost one. These numbers reflect that the team has achieved an effectiveness of more than 76% since the last National Classic. In addition, it is important to highlight the defensive performance of the team. In three of the seven games, Chiverío has kept his goal unbeaten. He has conceded only six goals and has scored 13.