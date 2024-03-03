Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The eagle devoured the fox! America club took advantage of the expulsion of Anderson Santamaría (45+7') to capitalize on the Atlas Redbirds F.C. in it Monumental Jalisco stadium inside of day 10 of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

The atmosphere on the Calzada de Independencia was spectacular because the Rojinegro fans welcomed the feathered team who returned to victory the previous week in the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul at the Azteca stadium.

Yesterday (Saturday), the ball was from side to side, from right to left, due to the equal level of the Rojinegros and the Cremas who gave a show that ended up becoming a night full of goals that eliminated Atlas FC.

The Academy celebrated the partial advantage very early with Eduardo Aguirre's shot (7') in the goal mouth. Camilo Vargas raised the fans again by saving Henry Martín's penalty after flying over his left flank and with his hands stretched to the maximum.

However, the joy of the people of Guadalajara little by little began to be a myth because the Club América Eagles celebrated not one, not two, but up to five goals before turning 90.

Julián Quiñones equalized the score and apologized to Atlas FC fans after winning the two-time championship during the 2021-22 season of the Mexican League.

Before the end of the first half, Henry Martín got his revenge from the eleven steps to turn the tables with an extra man in the green rectangle of the Jalisco stadium.

Although the Fury defended itself for lapses, avoiding the defeat was not possible. Club América did not let off the accelerator so that Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martín scored two goals each and sent a message to the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, whom they will visit next week in the first National Classic in March at the Akron stadium. 1-5 official.

