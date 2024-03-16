Hours before the last one is played National ClassicChivas has received very good news by recovering two elements from the lower zone such as Gilberto Sepulveda and Jose Castillo who due to injury had not been able to be in the squad and can now take a place in the starting eleven.

Chivas will not be able to count on Jesus Orozco and Victor Guzman due to the accumulation of yellow cards, a situation for which the return of these players fits like a glove for the coach who will now no longer have to “patch” the defense with players from other positions.

The news was announced by the Flock in the revelation of their call, making it clear that both Sepúlveda and Castillo already have their medical discharge and may be eligible, the only disadvantage in this is that they arrive somewhat out of rhythm with respect to their teammates , since they have not played since Matchday 4 and 7 respectively.

Tiba Sepúlveda looks to be a starter against América | Photo: Jam Media

Regarding the rest of the squad, Fernando Gago will be able to count on the vast majority, only Pavel Pérez and those already mentioned will not be able to be there. Chicharito, Cade Cowell and company are among the regulars for this duel where they seek victory no matter what.

The actions of the National Classic will take place this Saturday, March 16 at 9:05 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the signal of TUDN, TV Azteca, Chivas TV and VIX.