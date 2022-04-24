Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Las Chivas led by Ricardo Cadena is a reality, they achieved nine points out of a possible nine in one week and have every chance of playing a direct league, they could even host the playoff game by reaching 23 points in the seventh. position, after beating Pumas UNAM.

On matchday 16, the rojiblancos were motivated from the start at the Akron Stadium and before the first quarter of an hour was up Alexis Vega received assistance from Robert Alvaradoto interpose himself between the auriazul behind until he shot Alfredo Talavera.

The slight advantage was not enough for the Sacred Flock, they tried to take advantage of the spaces to surprise the goalkeeper but on a corner kick Pumas caused a scare after a volley shot by Arturo ‘Palermo’ Ortiz. Minutes later a shot from outside the area was saved by Alfredo Talavera, but at the edge of the first half he could do nothing against Alexis Vega’s counterattack.

In a corner in favor of the blue and gold squad, the striker made a formidable self-pass to go alone against the goalkeeper. Seeing that he had teammates aside, he preferred to share the round and it was Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado who came to the meeting to send the score to halftime 2-0.

Pumas knew that this result could compromise their future in the campaign, so they reacted by starting the second half with an unstoppable shot from Jose Rogerio de Oliveira to shorten the distance, but Chivas immediately responded to return the advantage to the Guadalajara team.

Jesus Ricardo Angle he recovered the ball in the danger zone and after feinting ‘Palermo’ Ortiz was facing the door to cross the ball and easily beat Alfredo Talavera to dictate the opportunities his rival requires to think about playing the Liga MX playoff .

Chivas will sleep in seventh place with 23 units, Pumas could be left out of reclassification positions by staying with 19 points in eleventh place and there are teams that could beat it on Sunday. The Jaliscienses are going to close the first round against Rayos del Necaxa and the Capitalinos will have to beat the super leader Pachuca to think about qualifying for the next round at the last minute.