Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The various changes that have occurred in the social network, Twittercaused some verified pages to be affected by the loss of the blue tick, and the Cruz Azul Machine was one of them when it ran out of the badge.

Your next rival Chivas de Guadalajara, took advantage of that tragedy to make fun of the celestial ones. In one of its multiple publications on its official channel, the rojiblanco team asked its fans if they knew which is the official account of the Machine to tag it in a ‘tweet’.

“I wanted to mention Blue Cross in a ‘Tweet’ from the preview, but I can’t find your verified account. Can you help me verify the one you think is the official one?”, reads the post of the ‘chiverio’ that quickly became a trend for the cement team, because the fans He joined the ‘trend’ to mock the capital club.

The rojiblanco coach, Veljko Paunovicdescribed as “the match of the year” his penultimate appointment of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX against Blue Cross in it akron stadiumwhere they have not beaten them for six and a half tournaments but they will try to break that malaria to tie the pass to the Big party,

Veljko Paunović applauds his players

“Against Blue Cross It’s the game of the year, we have the possibility of getting into the first four after facing a great rival and a great coach (Ricardo Ferretti) with much success. The team, on Saturday, has to be in the best possible condition and we are working on that,” he declared.

Chivas counted this afternoon with the selected: Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltran and Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda after concentrating with the Mexican team for the commercial duel against USA; Vega was the only one to play after spending 20 minutes on the court.

The match belonging to day 16 will be played next Saturday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. {Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The broadcast will be on open television, on Channels 5 and 7, on cable TV, on TUDN and ‘streaming’ through Vix.