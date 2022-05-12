After beating by score 4-1 the Cougars of the UNAM in the party of playoff which was played on Sunday at Akron Stadiumthe Chivas of Guadalajara They will arrive tonight, at 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time) with the emotional momentum to the quarterfinals of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leagueto receive in the first leg the Rojinegros del Atlas at the Akron.

It is precisely at home where the Sacred Flock has become his bunker throughout the final stretch of the campaign, Chivas He finished in sixth place in the general table with 26 points, the product of seven wins for five draws and the same number of draws. As locals, they stayed with the victory four times.

Although the technical director of the chiverio, Richard Chain will not be able to count on Isaac Brizuela Y Jesus Angleadd the drop of Sebastian Perez Bouquetwho will be absent due to his call to the Mexican National Team U-20. Even so, the Rojiblancos aspire to win their thirteenth title in the highest circuit of Mexican soccer.

In terms of numbers, Chivas have eliminated Atlas in three of the four times they have met in the quarterfinals, they have lost one of their last seven games against the foxes, the rest is divided into five wins and one draw. Of the past four Clásicos Tapatíos at Akron, the Flock came out victorious three times and lost once. Guadalajara string together three games won at home.