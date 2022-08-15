For him advance duel of the Matchday 16 of the tournament opening 2022 of the MX League before the Monterey Striped of Tuesday, August 23 at 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time), the players of chivas they will pay the box office What form of gratitude for the unconditional support shown by the hobby.

The Guadalajara will not play his game in the middle of the week Matchday 9 in view of tigers and his next commitment will be that of the date 10 in view of Necaxathe friday august 19 in the Aguascalientes Victory Stadium.

About, Fernando Beltran recognized that it is not enough for them, so “we want to tell the fans that the next locker is free so that they don’t abandon us, we have talked a lot and we want to do something to thank them. We spoke with the directive, we realized. the fans gave themselves to the maximum and he supported us in an incredible way, he believed in us, until the last minute”, he explained.

At the same time, Isaac Brizuela he said sorry for the situation. “Being here doesn’t make us more leaders, the coaching staff has already talked a lot and that’s why we’re here, showing our faces”.