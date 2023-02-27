In just the first tournament of Veljko Paunovic as technical director of the Chivasthe team is responding in a great way, already adding 5 victories, the last one against the UANL Tigerstaking away the undefeated from the Monterrey.

The victory places the Sacred Flock in fourth position in the general table of the Closing 2023 of Liga MX, with 5 wins, 3 draws and one loss, with 18 units, leaving great sensations, and with Paunovic pleased, but never satisfied, since they know that they just have to keep improving, and that the goal is the title.

That being said, the Chivas, in addition to going through a great moment, have become the best visiting team in the tournament, since 4 of the 5 victories have been in someone else’s court, something worthy of admiration.

with everything and low

As if that were not enough, Paunovic’s Flock is shining in the competition with everything and important casualties, since due to injury, they have not been able to count on Jose Juan MaciasAlexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, and Antonio Briseno.

Even so, they have found a way to function correctly both defensively and offensively, led by Victor Guzmanwho in his first tournament with Chivas, after being champion in the Apertura 2022 with Pachuca, is proving to be the engine of the midfield, as well as the leader in goals with 4 scores.

We recommend you read

The next game for Chivas will be on matchday 10 of Mexican soccer, next Saturday, March 4, when they receive Santos Laguna at the Akron Stadium in Jalisco, at 8:05 p.m. Pacific time.