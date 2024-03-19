The season of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez with Chivas is not being the best of all, but taking into account that it comes from a knee injury And after almost 8 months without playing, it is more than obvious that their rhythm is not the same as before. Added to this is that Chivas is not playing well and the results have been complicated in the last few games.

That is why the Chivas fans see any unusual situation as a lack of attention to their work and that has happened with number 14, and that is that after starting the FIFA date It was revealed that the footballer took a few days off to go to the beach, a fact that has bothered more than one who has criticized his action.

Through his Instagram account, Javier Hernández published some photos where he can be seen resting on a beach sunbathing, a fact that was not very liked by the fans who were not happy with Chicharito's work on the playing field where he did not has been able

score a goal and even where it has not been able to make a difference.

The photos of the forward quickly circulated on social networks where locals and strangers spoke about the player's supposed lack of commitment, but it should be noted that Chivas has given them days off and next weekend there will be no action in the MX League and for this reason They have had the freedom to do what they want.

“Still on vacation. Don't complain“. “He deserves it, he has broken his heart in every game“, “That's why he came to Chivas, the board wants reflectors. The claim is for the board that sold something that is not and will not be,” are some of the messages that have been shared on social networks.

In the current Liga MX season, Chicharito Hernández has played 147 minutes, this in 4 games, 2 as a starter, he has not scored goals. He has been close to the rival goal but he has not had the aim to score the goal that would make him break his losing streak.