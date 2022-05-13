Doubts were cleared up. Alexis Vega could be in the second leg of the tournament quarterfinals Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League on Sunday against the red and black of the Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium. The Chivas del Guadalajara attacker came off the substitution at minute 67′ due to discomfort on the right side of his hip, which set off alarms on the bench led by Richard Chainin it Akron Stadium.

Subsequently, Vega gave his place to Angel Zaldivar and then he was treated by the medical staff of the Sacred Flockwho placed ice on the affected area.

The condition left a strong scare for the fans and a blow for the footballer, but the number 10 of the chiverio yes, he could be in the Liguilla game against the group of foxes who drives Diego Coca.

The return match between the Foxes del Atlas against the Chivas del Guadalajara will be played on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on the field of Jalisco Stadium.