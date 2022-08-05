The chivas of Guadalajara in your category Under-18 let their lead slip away and ended up drawing 2-2 against Mazatlan FCMeanwhile he Sacred Flock U-20 fell before the gunboats by 2-1.

Both duels corresponding to the seventh date of the tournament Opening 2022 were disputed in Deportivo Benito Juarez of Mazatlan.

As for the Rebaño Sagrado Sub-20, it showed a good performance but was unable to maintain the advantage it obtained in the first timewhile the gunslinger team took advantage of the opportunities they had to turn the score around and keep the 3 points.

We recommend you read

Liga MX: For violent conduct, Hernán Cristante is suspended for two games with FC Juárez

Cesc Fàbregas assures that he wants to see Lionel Messi again with the Barcelona shirt

Liga MX Femenil: Tigres seeks to link its fourth win in a row on matchday 6 of AP2022

After this result, the Guadalajara got stuck in 8 points and for the moment it was located in the tenth position.